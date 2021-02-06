Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 522 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

