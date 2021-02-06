Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.71

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $24.51. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 87,663 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,314.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,477 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

