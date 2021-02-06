QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

