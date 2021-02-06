QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lowered by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

