QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.27

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 118218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $770.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,596,000 after buying an additional 1,118,517 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812,020 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $3,656,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

