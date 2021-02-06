Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ScanSource by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

