Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of AQUA opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $223,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.