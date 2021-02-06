Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CVB Financial by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

