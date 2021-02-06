Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSE QTWO traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $142.57. 598,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $142.76.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.