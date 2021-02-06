Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,427.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,303.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

