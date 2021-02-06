Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.96. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

