Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

