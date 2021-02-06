Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Avantor stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

