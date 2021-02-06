Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Raised by Analyst

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

AVTR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

