Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Issued By Piper Sandler

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,159,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

