Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.