Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Issued By Raymond James

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.94.

GEI opened at C$20.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

