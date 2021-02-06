Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $14.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.51. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $15.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

