Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Altus Midstream Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

