Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI)’s share price traded down 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a current ratio of 143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

About Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI)

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.