Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTCMKTS:PMULF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.60. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

