Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.00.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

