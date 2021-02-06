Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.