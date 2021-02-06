Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
