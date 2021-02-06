Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:PFS opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,703,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

