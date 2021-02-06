Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

Get Provident Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.