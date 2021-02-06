Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.58.

Shares of CVE:PTQ opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$245.13 million and a P/E ratio of 146.67. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

