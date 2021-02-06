ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

