ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

