ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

