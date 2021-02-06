Project Pai Market Cap Hits $12.56 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $529,700.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,151,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,458,625 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

