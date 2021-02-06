Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $7,319.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 308.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,015,836 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

