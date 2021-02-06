President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.97. President Energy Plc (PPC.L) shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,927,832 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get President Energy Plc (PPC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.65.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.