Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Premier by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

