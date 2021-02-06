Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $36.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Premier by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Premier by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

