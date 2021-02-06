Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

