Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 171,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 526,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Get Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.