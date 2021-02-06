PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWFL stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

