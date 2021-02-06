Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.57

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $30.22. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 1,742,347 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POW. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3221831 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

