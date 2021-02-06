Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,397 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

