PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0216

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 133.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 202.2% higher against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $864,281.17 and approximately $8,974.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061081 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00043474 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

