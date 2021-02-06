Polymetal International plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

