PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 11,469,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,108,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

