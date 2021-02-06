Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

