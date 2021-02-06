Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

