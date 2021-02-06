Pivot Token (PVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $535,824.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $981,247.84 and $535,824.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01212840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.33 or 0.06349437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014674 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

