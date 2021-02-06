Piper Sandler Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $250.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $268.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

