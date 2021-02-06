Piper Sandler Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $48.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.04.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

