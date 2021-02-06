Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

