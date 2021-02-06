Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Plans $2.25 None Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a None dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $106.67.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

