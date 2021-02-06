Piper Sandler Comments on 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

FCCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

FCCY stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.